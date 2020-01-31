Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
8:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church
440 S. Mitchell
Arlington Hts, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for JAMES WALSH
JAMES J. WALSH

JAMES J. WALSH Obituary
James J. Walsh, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born July 7, 1936 in Chicago to James and Esther (nee McHugh) Walsh. He died January 29, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Lake in the Hills. James was a man of great faith and endless wisdom. He had a passion for outdoor activities including golf, fly fishing and shooting. Another favorite past time was traveling the world especially to his Father's homeland, Ireland. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus and volunteered throughout his life at different parishes and organizations. He will be most remembered for his thoughtful advice, telling a joke and brightening the lives of those around him. His greatest joy of all was the love he shared with his family and friends. James is survived by his wife Janet (nee Squire) Walsh; his children James (Karla) Walsh, Harold (Anna) Walsh, Peter (Cathy) Walsh, Lisa (Mike) Burns, Daniel (Kelly) Walsh and Sharon (Jon) Williams; his grandchildren Matthew (Katie), Jacob, Michael (Lauren), Ryan, James, Mary (Trey), Laura (Will), Kevin, Nick, Danny, Shayne, Michael, Fallon, Natalie, Hannah, Caroline and Katelyn; his great grandchildren Maddox, Lewis, William and Magnolia; his sister Patricia (Michael) Purcell. James is preceded in death by his first wife Joan (nee Mandle); his brothers Robert (late Carol) Walsh, Jerry (Maureen) Walsh and Jack Walsh and by his parents. Visitation Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Prayers, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 8:45 AM to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell Ave., Arlington Heights, Mass 9:30 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
