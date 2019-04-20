HUNTLEY - Dr. James Jahue Milford, Jr., 93, of Huntley, Illinois, died April 16, 2019. Jim was born March 26, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to parents James J. and Elizabeth Lee Milford. He served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a surgeon and was one of the first physicians to practice at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois, retiring from medicine in 1988. He loved the family farm in South Carolina and enjoyed fishing, skiing and golf. He was a kind and gentle man who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by wife, Patricia; son, James A. (Karen) Milford; stepchildren, Elizabeth (Erik) Pauls, Anne (Joseph) Lesiak and Robert (Ines) Prine; grandchildren, Amanda, Jackson (Michelle), Renae (Tanner) and Margaret Milford; step grandchildren, Nick Pauls, Joseph, Jake, John, Jack and Jett Lesiak, Tokyo Perez and Grecia (Adam) Conroy; great grandchild Joanna Milford; step great grandchildren, Alana Elejabarrieta and Chloe Conroy; sister-in-law, Rosemary Turner. James was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Goldsmith; first wife Wilma Dubs Milford; son Randall Milford. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 11:00 a.m. service at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church (10805 Main Street, Huntley, Illinois). Burial will take place at the family farm in Iva, South Carolina on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice Care (Johnson Creek, Wisconsin). For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary