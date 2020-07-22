1/1
JAMES JEFFREY BOURNE
{ "" }
James Jeffrey Bourne was born in Chicago, IL on April 12, 1949 to his parents James and Jean Bourne. Jim passed away at the age of 71 on July 12, 2020 surrounded by his family where he lost his battle to an aggressive form of brain cancer. Jim attended Oak Park High School and Bradley University. Growing up Jim excelled in sports with baseball being his favorite. He is survived by his wife Karen Bourne, brother John (Cindy) Bourne and his three sons Jimmy, Eric and Bryan Bourne. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Jim was a great brother and father. He loved to watch his children play sports and was an amazing coach for their baseball teams. His love of sports was naturally passed down to his children. His one wish was to see the Chicago Cubs win a World Series, which he thankfully was able to do in 2016.


Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

1 entry
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Jim forgot more about baseball than most people ever knew - great coach!. Jim and I spent a couple of summers golfing all over DuPage and Kane counties and listening to Willie Nelson. At Pheasant Run we played through a golf instruction class. There was a chalk line down the middle of the fairway and we both drove within inches of the chalk line. The class applauded, I don't think we hit another fairway for the rest of the round. Fond memories of our time together, Our sincere sympathy to Jim's family.
Dennis Thompson
Friend
