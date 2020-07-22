James Jeffrey Bourne was born in Chicago, IL on April 12, 1949 to his parents James and Jean Bourne. Jim passed away at the age of 71 on July 12, 2020 surrounded by his family where he lost his battle to an aggressive form of brain cancer. Jim attended Oak Park High School and Bradley University. Growing up Jim excelled in sports with baseball being his favorite. He is survived by his wife Karen Bourne, brother John (Cindy) Bourne and his three sons Jimmy, Eric and Bryan Bourne. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Jim was a great brother and father. He loved to watch his children play sports and was an amazing coach for their baseball teams. His love of sports was naturally passed down to his children. His one wish was to see the Chicago Cubs win a World Series, which he thankfully was able to do in 2016.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store