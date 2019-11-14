|
James Joseph Czelatdko, 90, was born on July 18, 1929 in Chicago, IL. to Joseph and Cecelia. Died November 11, 2019. Attended St. Mel's High School and was a proud cadet in the ROTC program. Worked for Nabisco for over 40 years. Beloved husband of Jeanette (Pokorny) Czelatdko for 67 years. Loving and kind father to Lawrence (Barbara), Susan Zalewski, the late Cynthia Kalas (Gary) and Dr. Daniel (Susan). Adored grandpa to Danny (Katie), Katie (Jaan), Nick (Val), Natalie (Erik), Kelsey and Sam. Great-grandpa to Peyton, Brady, Jackson, Leila, Weston and the late Lily. Dear brother to Nancy Dertz (Ray) and the late Thomas. Kind brother-in-law to Dolores Hansen (the late William). Survived by other relatives and friends. Jim was a man of strong Christian values and great family love. His relationship with Jeanette (his "Chicken") was an inspiration and role model for all to follow. He took great pride in his children, and was a fun and funny grandpa to his six grandkids and five great-grandchildren. Jim was an avid camper and founding member of The Buffalo Pals traveling across the country with pop-up or motor home, rising before the sun to make campfire pancakes or filling the air with the aroma of seven turkeys roasting on the spit while acting as head chef for the entire group of camping friends. Jim was a rabid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan, and lived to see his teams make it to win the Super Bowl and the World Series. He was an avid race car enthusiast attending many races with his father including an annual trip to the Milwaukee Mile. They say the measure of a man's life can be defined by whether he left the world a better place than when he found it. Jim did that ten-fold. He was loved greatly and shall be dearly missed by all who knew him. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00am with an hour visitation from 9:00am until the time of Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019