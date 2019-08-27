|
PALATINE - James Joseph Schiffer, Sr. age 64. Beloved husband for 33 years of Mary J. (nee Howaniec). Devoted father of Jacqueline M., James J. Jr. (Kathleen), Mary Kathryn Schiffer. Loving brother of Thomas (Diane) Schiffer, Suzanne (Richard) Mrozek, Richard (Victoria) Schiffer, Therese (Robert) Cynova, Daniel (Christine) Schiffer, Beverly (Anthony) Barbaro, Barbara (Eric) Mah, and Robert Schiffer. Uncle and great friend to many. He was a devoted family man and will be missed by all. A visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 3:00-8:00PM at Smith- Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Friends and family to meet Thursday, Aug. 29, at Holy Family Parish at 9:00AM for a visitation and funeral mass starting at 10:30AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. For more information, please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 27, 2019