Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
JAMES JOSEPH SCHIFFER Sr. Obituary
PALATINE - James Joseph Schiffer, Sr. age 64. Beloved husband for 33 years of Mary J. (nee Howaniec). Devoted father of Jacqueline M., James J. Jr. (Kathleen), Mary Kathryn Schiffer. Loving brother of Thomas (Diane) Schiffer, Suzanne (Richard) Mrozek, Richard (Victoria) Schiffer, Therese (Robert) Cynova, Daniel (Christine) Schiffer, Beverly (Anthony) Barbaro, Barbara (Eric) Mah, and Robert Schiffer. Uncle and great friend to many. He was a devoted family man and will be missed by all. A visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 3:00-8:00PM at Smith- Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Friends and family to meet Thursday, Aug. 29, at Holy Family Parish at 9:00AM for a visitation and funeral mass starting at 10:30AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. For more information, please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
