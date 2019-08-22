|
|
James Joseph Tomlinson passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Jim was born Feb. 5, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA and later moved to New Jersey. He graduated from Teaneck High School and was a member of the New Jersey High School state champions football team of 1948; he attended Farliegh Dickinson Univ. Jim joined the Marine Corps during the Korean War, and served stateside as a staff sergeant. He married Joanne Martha Dromm on April 12, 1952. The couple raised five children in New Jersey, Ligonier, PA, and the Chicago area. Jim worked in management in the steel industry in Pennsylvania; for Northrop in their defense systems division. He was also ran several leasing divisions at area automobile dealerships, and worked as a vice-president of a Chrysler dealership. During his final years, Jim managed his own business selling electric transformers. One of his great passions was sailing, either in the bays and harbors of the Jersey shore, or in Lake Michigan. His other passion was playing golf, and he frequently outplayed players half his age. He also loved history and traveling with his wife of 67 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Joanne Martha Tomlinson (nee Dromm); children, Patricia (Robert) Tomlinson, Stuart (Liza) Tomlinson, Elizabeth (Lawrence) Gullum, James R. (Deborah) Tomlinson, and Andrew (Lisa) Tomlinson; cherished grandfather of Anne, Katherine and Joseph Tomlinson; Ryan (Laura) and Brandon (Melissa) Asher and Lindsay Gullum; Zoe Tarantino; Alexander, Chelsea and Cameron Tomlinson; Erica Tomlinson and Stephanie (Eddie) Burnette; Grant and Blain Gullum; and Samantha Bruzan; and sister, Virginia Hill; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Jacob, Madelyn, and Nathan Asher, and Addison Asher; as well as many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Joseph and Virginia Tomlinson, Jim was preceded in death by his brother Richard Tomlinson. Memorial Visitation at the Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 West Main St., Barrington, IL, 847-381-3411 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL to send flowers, visit https://www.davenportfamily.com/notices/James-Tomlinson.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2019