ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - James K. Fay, 87, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. His loving wife, Joanne (Huff) was at his side at the time of his passing. He was a devoted husband for 58 years and the beloved father of Kathy (Mike) McHugh, Tom (Tracy Syslo) Fay, Kevin (Amy) Fay, Dan (Karen) Fay, Carolyn (Brian) McDonald and Dianne (Brian) Juchcinski. He was "Papa" to 13 grandchildren, Mary Catherine, Elizabeth, Patricia, Sean and Matthew McHugh; John, James, and Jack McDonald; Maddy, Riley, and Charlie Fay; Elly Jo and Kehoe Fay. Mr. Fay was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Ann (Kehoe) Fay, as well as his sister, Rita (John) Ouska, and brother, Don (Mary) Fay. He is survived by his brother, Larry (Mary Ellen) Fay of Rockton, IL. Born in Chicago, Jim was a talented high school basketball player at DePaul Academy. He went on to star at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA, and in 1955, was drafted by the NY Knicks. After a brief stint in semi-pro ball, he served in the US Army for two years. Returning to Chicago, he began what became his life's work - public education. In 1958, he was hired as a Chicago public school teacher and coach. Over the next 35 years, his responsibilities expanded and he moved to the suburbs, first as a principal and then Superintendent for Illinois School District 59, a position he held for 15 years before his retirement in 1993. In addition to his achievements in education, he will be remembered for his kindness and generosity to his family and his lifelong friends. A celebration of Jim's life will occur at a later time. The family requests no flowers but asks that you sign the online guestbook and provide an email address to receive details of future arrangements at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.