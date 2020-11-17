1/1
JAMES K. FRONEK
HAMPSHIRE - James K. Fronek, age 84, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Sherman Hospital in Elgin. He was born July 10, 1936 in Gary, Indiana to Frank and Ruth Fronek. Mr. Fronek is survived by his three sons, Roger (Kimberly), Fr. Randy and Richard; two grandchildren, Richard II and Ryne. One sister, Janice Lloyd; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Fronek. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine in 2019; a son, Ronald in 2004; his brothers, Charles, Franklin and Robert; and two sisters, Mildred Skinner and Marjorie Fronek. Funeral mass will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Gall Catholic Church, 43W885 Hughes Road, Elburn. Friends and family will be seated by ushers. Burial will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 West State Street (Rt. 38), Geneva. The family asks that mourners would work a plenary indulgence for James, pray many masses, and ask for Jim's forgiveness of any sins they committed against him, and if James committed any sins against them-would they be generous in forgiving him. To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, Geneva, 630-232-7337.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
