Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G. Adinamis Funeral Directors, Ltd.
2720 S. River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60018
(847) 375-0095
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
133 S. Roselle Road
Palatine, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
133 S. Roselle Road
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES KOUNANIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES K. KOUNANIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES K. KOUNANIS Obituary
James K. Kounanis, U.S. Army Veteran WWII Pacific Theatre (Battle of Okinawa), passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A graduate of Boston University, School of Management with a B.S. in B.A. Degree he also attended Indiana University (Language Program) then held a sales management position for 46-years with Lily Tulip Cup Corporation and Sweetheart Cup Company. Beloved husband of the late Dorothea, nee Koulouris; loving father of William L. and Carol E. Kounanis; proud grandfather of Lucas J. Noltner. Devoted son of the late Kostas D. and the late Mary, nee Sakellariou, Kounanis and dear brother of Bessie (Carlton "Pete") Sherman and the late Sophie (Arthur) Jeon; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Past Board Member of the Men's Club of St. John, Member of the Hellenic Post #373, American Legion and Member of Good Samaritan Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Reading, Massachusetts. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, March 20th for Visitation beginning at 9:30 am until the Funeral Service begins at 10:30 am at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Road, Palatine, IL 60067. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now