James K. Kounanis, U.S. Army Veteran WWII Pacific Theatre (Battle of Okinawa), passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A graduate of Boston University, School of Management with a B.S. in B.A. Degree he also attended Indiana University (Language Program) then held a sales management position for 46-years with Lily Tulip Cup Corporation and Sweetheart Cup Company. Beloved husband of the late Dorothea, nee Koulouris; loving father of William L. and Carol E. Kounanis; proud grandfather of Lucas J. Noltner. Devoted son of the late Kostas D. and the late Mary, nee Sakellariou, Kounanis and dear brother of Bessie (Carlton "Pete") Sherman and the late Sophie (Arthur) Jeon; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Past Board Member of the Men's Club of St. John, Member of the Hellenic Post #373, American Legion and Member of Good Samaritan Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Reading, Massachusetts. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, March 20th for Visitation beginning at 9:30 am until the Funeral Service begins at 10:30 am at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Road, Palatine, IL 60067. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2019