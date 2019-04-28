Daily Herald Obituaries
|
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM
The Compass Church
Wheaton, IL
JAMES KEMPER BLINN

JAMES KEMPER BLINN Obituary
WHEATON - James Kemper Blinn, age 79, passed away in peace on Good Friday with his wife by his side. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara Blinn, who together would have celebrated their 53rd year of marriage. In addition, he leaves behind two daughters, Bonnie Smyth and Deborah Zingg and his three grandchildren. Jim grew up in Palo Alto, CA and leaves behind two brothers, Tom and Steve Blinn. Jim is best known for his faith in God, dedication to family, passion for life and service to many. A memorial is scheduled at The Compass Church in Wheaton on May 11, 4:00 p.m. For full obituary, visit www.dupagecremations.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
