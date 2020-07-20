James "Jim" LaVern Rapp, 89, of Pecatonica, passed on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his daughter's home with his family by his side. He was born September 14, 1930 in Bluford, IL, the son of Clyne Marshall and Docia Gertrude (Bowling) Rapp. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Jim drove truck hauling large construction equipment for Midwestern Contractors in West Chicago. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 673, the American Paint Horse Association and the American Quarter Horse Association. He was an avid breeder of Paint and Quarter horses his entire life. He built a horse drawn stage coach that was in a Rose Bowl Parade, wagons and trailer hitches. Jim is survived by his children, Rick Sexton of Winchester, CA, Donnakaye Daum of Pecatonica, Terry (Jane) Rapp of Gilberts, Docia Poplin of Cherry Valley; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Melba Kissner of Wayne City, Shirley Sheldon, Wayne City, Joanne (Bill) Braddy of Rochelle; Shelby (Ron) LeDuc of Virden; several nephews and nieces. Jim is predeceased by his son, Jimmy Clyne Rapp; sister, Eleanor Purdy. A celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11796 Bailey Rd., Pecatonica, IL. Cremation rites accorded with interment at Mt. Zion Cemetery near Bluford, IL. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for the Mount Zion Cemetery. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
.