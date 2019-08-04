Daily Herald Obituaries
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
JAMES LAWRENCE HANRAHAN


1923 - 2019
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - James Lawrence Hanrahan was born February 7, 1923 in Ft. Dodge, Iowa to James Lawrence, Sr., and Frances Laura (nee Chock) Hanrahan. He died August 1, 2019 at Manteno Veteran's Home in Manteno, IL. Jim served in the Army in World War II from March 24, 1943 until March 1946, first in the European theater and later in the Pacific. He was awarded numerous medals and ribbons, including the European Campaign Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal. After the war, Jim worked as a chemist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the construction of the Garrison Dam in North Dakota. After that project was completed, he worked at U.S.Gypsum in Fort Dodge, Iowa. While later working in Illinois, he had 5 patents issued in his name for 2 employers -- AM International, Inc. and BT Commercial Corporation. He last worked at Addressograph Multilith. Jim was versed in many subjects and enjoyed reading, especially about politics, history, and Ireland. He enjoyed sharing experiences with his family. Jim will be missed by his children James and Michael Hanrahan; his stepdaughter Janet (Dan) Gensch and stepdaughter-in-law Carol Pankratz; by 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; and by his brother John (Debby) Hanrahan; and remembered fondly by numerous nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his first wife Lorraine (nee Tracy) Hanrahan; his second wife Elizabeth (nee Oeffling-Pankratz) Hanrahan; his daughter Laura (Steve) Naylor; his step-son Richard Pankratz; his siblings Frances (John) Ford, George ("Bonnie") Hanrahan, Mary White and Rose Marie ("Larry") Darling and by his parents. Visitation Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery. We are thankful to JourneyCare Hospice, Hospice of Kankakee Valley, and the Manteno Veterans Home for their care. Jim was a member of Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights, IL. where memorial donations may be given. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
