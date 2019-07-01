Daily Herald Obituaries
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
JAMES LEE


1934 - 2019
James F. Lee, recently of Wheeling, former longtime resident of Arlington Heights, was born on January 20, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Helen (nee Swiontek) Lee. He died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Lexington of Wheeling Healthcare Center. Before retiring Mr. Lee was a systems auditor for BlueCross BlueSheild for over 20 years. He served in the Army from 1956 - 1958, stationed at the Pentagon. James is survived by his children, Robert J (Hongmei) Lee, Richard Lee, Adam Lee, and, Allison (Chuck) Cutinello; his grandchildren, Patrick, Shannon, Alexandra, and Isabella Lee, James, and Sofia Cutinello. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Lee; his parents and his brother; John R. Lee. Memorial Service 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Clearbrook Center 1835 W. Central, Arlington Heights, IL, 60005. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 1, 2019
