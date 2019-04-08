|
James M. Loizzo, 75, of Woodstock, GA, died April 1, 2019 at home. Born November 20, 1943, in Chicago Illinois, he was the son of James V. and Grace M. (DeBartolo) Loizzo. Jim worked at Hewlett Packard for 49 years before he retired. He enjoyed the people he worked with and loved his job. Jim was involved in Scouts most of his life in both the Northwest suburbs and Cherokee County, Georgia. Jim's kind, gentle, loving and supportive ways enriched the lives of his wife, children, family and friends. He was a creative and talented woodworker and an avid computer hobbyist. He had an ability to fix anything. Jim is survived by his wife, Deborah, of 30 years, children, Amy (Glenn) Heppner, James (Wendy) Loizzo, Michael (Dianne) Loizzo, Danielle Loizzo, Jaime Loizzo, Thomas (Laura) Loizzo, brother Richard (the late Joyce Marnul) Loizzo, sister Angela (Leonard) Barsocchi, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Memorials can be made in Jim's honor to the Amyloidosis Foundation and Curt's Cafe at curtscafe.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 8, 2019