Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
JAMES O'DONNELL
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
JAMES M. O'DONNELL


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES M. O'DONNELL Obituary
James M. O'Donnell Funeral service for James M. O'Donnell, 59, is 1 PM Friday March 1, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Interment will follow in Ivanhoe Cemetery, Mundelein. Visitation is 4-8 PM Thursday and 12 Noon-1 PM Friday at the funeral home. Jim was born on August 13, 1959 in Chicago and died February 24, 2019 at Lake Forest Hospital. He enjoyed golf, coaching challenger baseball and MJFL football. Jim loved all Chicago sports teams and was completely involved with his daughter's activities. He enjoyed working with people with disabilities and loved his canine companions. Jim enjoyed passing on his wisdom and giving advice to the boys. Jim is survived by his loving wife Andrea (nee King), children Kellie O'Donnell, Casie (Brayan) Albavera, Jamie (Grant Schultz) O'Donnell, Ashlie (Julian Quiroz) O'Donnell and Maggie (Logan Kvien) O'Donnell, 2 grandchildren Mylah O'Donnell and Adalyn Albavera, his siblings Michael, Colleen (Jim), Kevin, Eileen (Dan), Erin (Marco), Meg (Phil), Kristy (Jose) and Denny. He was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Geri O'Donnell and his brother Tim O'Donnell. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Special Olympics Illinois, https:www.soill.org/give/. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
