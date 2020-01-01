Daily Herald Obituaries
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
JAMES MCGUIRE
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Petronille Church
420 Glenwood Ave
Glen Ellyn, IL
JAMES MCGUIRE


1960 - 2019
JAMES MCGUIRE Obituary
James McGuire, age 59, passed away December 19, 2019. Jim was the loving son of the late Ignatius and Marian McGuire, nee Ochsner. Dear brother of Ig (Jan), Don (Maureen), Mike and the late Erin. He is also survived by nine nieces and nephews that he cared for so much and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Jim grew up in Glen Ellyn, attending St. Petronille Grade School and St. Francis High School. In his youth, he was an outstanding athlete in football, soccer and wrestling. As a young man he traveled the country; hiking the Appalachian trail; biking thousands of miles; also living and working in Vermont, California, Arizona and Washington among other places. He was a talented artist and a devoted friend. Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL. Relatives and friends are invited to meet directly at St. Petronille Church, 420 Glenwood Ave., Glen Ellyn, IL, where a mass will be held to celebrate Jim's life on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. For more information and to sign the guestbook, please visit hultgrenfh.com 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
