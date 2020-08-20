HOFFMAN ESTATES - James Michael Conaway, age 77, a resident of Hoffman Estates. Jim passed away August 17, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Arlene Conaway, nee Kaeding. Loving father of Roberta (Matt) Del Gudice and Kimberly (Jeff) Rice. Dear grandfather of Scottie, Emilee, Madelyn, Anthony and Caroline. Jim worked as Owner/Accountant for Tech-Sun Corporation for 46 years. He loved golfing and traveling. A memorial visitation will be held Sunday from 1 PM until the time of the memorial service at 5 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to the Cancer Research Foundation, 3354 N. Paulina Street, #208, Chicago, IL 60657. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
or 847-882-5580.