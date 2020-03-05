Daily Herald Obituaries
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
15000 W. Wadsworth Rd.
Wadsworth, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
15000 W. Wadsworth Rd.
Wadsworth, IL
View Map

JAMES MICHAEL DADABO

JAMES MICHAEL DADABO Obituary
GURNEE - James Michael Dadabo, 26, died expectantly March 2, 2020. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He was presently employed by Signode Company. Survived by his parents, Daniel and Marguerite Dadabo and his brothers, Daniel (Ashley), Joseph (Allison), and Matthew and his dearest friend, Erin Kilroy. Funeral Mass 12 noon Friday, March 6th at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 15000 W. Wadsworth Rd., Wadsworth with visitation 2 hours prior to the Mass. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Chapel, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
