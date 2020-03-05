|
GURNEE - James Michael Dadabo, 26, died expectantly March 2, 2020. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He was presently employed by Signode Company. Survived by his parents, Daniel and Marguerite Dadabo and his brothers, Daniel (Ashley), Joseph (Allison), and Matthew and his dearest friend, Erin Kilroy. Funeral Mass 12 noon Friday, March 6th at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 15000 W. Wadsworth Rd., Wadsworth with visitation 2 hours prior to the Mass. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Chapel, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2020