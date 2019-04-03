|
VERNON HILLS - James Michael Galivan, age 46, died peacefully on Saturday March 23, 2019. He was beloved father to Norah and Taylor Galivan, dear son to Jack and Pat Galivan, fond brother to Bill and Karen (Kroll) Galivan; uncle, family and faithful friend to many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of The Wayside Church, 434 W. Park St., Arlington Heights, Illinois on Friday, April 5 at 11:00AM. Interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019