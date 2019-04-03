Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GALIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES MICHAEL GALIVAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES MICHAEL GALIVAN Obituary
VERNON HILLS - James Michael Galivan, age 46, died peacefully on Saturday March 23, 2019. He was beloved father to Norah and Taylor Galivan, dear son to Jack and Pat Galivan, fond brother to Bill and Karen (Kroll) Galivan; uncle, family and faithful friend to many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of The Wayside Church, 434 W. Park St., Arlington Heights, Illinois on Friday, April 5 at 11:00AM. Interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
Download Now