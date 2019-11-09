|
GRAYSLAKE - James Milton Amburn, age 83, a resident of Grayslake, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Quincy on August 14, 1936 to Milton and Pearl Amburn. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army Signal Corps. An avid baseball fan, he was a lifelong Cubs fan and was actively involved in Mundelein Little League, serving as coach and assistant coach for his children's teams for many years. He had a passion for bowling and was on the Senior bowling league in Mundelein for decades, and was also a lifelong model train enthusiast. He retired from Mt. Prospect based Cummins-Allison Corporation after nearly 30 years as a mechanical engineer, earning several patents for his innovative designs. Upon retirement he and Judie ran Bingo at Saddlebrook Farms every Monday for 15 years. They enjoyed traveling, taking cruises and trips to all parts of the world. Their favorite excursion was an 18-day trip to China. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Judith, and his loving children, Matthew Amburn of Buffalo Grove and Lynda Amburn of Lawrenceville, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Farnsworth; and brother, Tom Amburn. A visitation and funeral service are scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2019 with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and the funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or . For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 9, 2019