JAMES O. DODSON


1928 - 2020
JAMES O. DODSON Obituary
James O. Dodson, age 91, loving husband of Mary Dodson (nee Mosser), beloved father of Janis Dodson, Randall Dodson, Teresa (Kerby) Willis and Kyle (Amy) Dodson, cherished grandfather of Alexandra and Jonathon Willis, Joshua and Owen Dodson, dear brother of Mary (Thomas) Bowman and the late Donald Dodson. James served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Proud graduate of Millikin University. Spent more than 30 years of his career in management and engineering in telecommunications for AT&T. Visitation Monday, March 9, 2020 from 3PM to 8PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Wheaton, IL. Funeral Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 11AM Services and Interment at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. in Decatur, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the . For information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
