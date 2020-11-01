1/
JAMES OSTROWSKI
PALATINE - James Ostrowski, 78, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ostrowski, nee Clayton. Loving father of Jennifer (Richard) Seifert and Peter. Cherished grandfather "Dziadzia" of R.J. and Keira. Adored brother of Joanne Behm. Son of the late Mary P. and Edmund Bruno. He will be missed by many friends and family. He retired from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd from 3-7pm at Smith- Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine IL 60067. Due to covid-19 restrictions 25 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks will be required. Mass of the Resurrection held at St. Thomas of Villanova, if you'd like to attend mass please reach out to the family directly. Inurnment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to JourneyCare. More info, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
