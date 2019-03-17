|
James P. Dombrock, age 84, beloved husband of Charlyn for 19 years, loving father of Jill (Eric) Roberts, Amy Teeling, Korry (James) Granger and the late Julie (George) Brown, cherished grandfather of Nicholas and Claudia, favorite uncle of James (Barb) Dombrock, Kathy (Charlie) Stolp, Richard (Ann) and John (Betsy) Nikchevich, irreplaceable "Uncle Jim" to Emma, Kaitlyn and Allison Teeling, Rachael and Jacob Granger and Haley and Jamie Stolp, preceded in death by his siblings, the late Roger (the late Polly) Dombrock, the late Betty Al-Baharani and his late twin sister, Jeanette (the late Robert) Nikchevich. Visitation Wednesday March 20th from 4-8 PM with Memorial Service at 6:30 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road (one block east of Naperville Road), Wheaton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to turningpointautismfoundation.org. For info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019