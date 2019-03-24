Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES PAJCIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES P. PAJCIC


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES P. PAJCIC Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - James P. Pajcic, 67, a resident of Mount Prospect for 32 years, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on February 20, 2019. He was born July 27, 1951 in Cleveland, OH and came to Illinois to attend Northwestern University earning both a bachelor's degree and an MBA. Jim worked as a Human Resource Manager until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Marcia (nee Iattoni); his son, Mitch Pajcic of Prior Lake, MN; his daughter, Vanessa (Chris) Gates of Madison, WI. Was proud papa of Brycen Gates. Also survived by 7 brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Vincent (Margaret) Pajcic; and a brother, Michael Pajcic. A Celebration of Life will be held at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 11am until 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. Info, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matz Funeral Home
Download Now