MOUNT PROSPECT - James P. Pajcic, 67, a resident of Mount Prospect for 32 years, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on February 20, 2019. He was born July 27, 1951 in Cleveland, OH and came to Illinois to attend Northwestern University earning both a bachelor's degree and an MBA. Jim worked as a Human Resource Manager until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Marcia (nee Iattoni); his son, Mitch Pajcic of Prior Lake, MN; his daughter, Vanessa (Chris) Gates of Madison, WI. Was proud papa of Brycen Gates. Also survived by 7 brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Vincent (Margaret) Pajcic; and a brother, Michael Pajcic. A Celebration of Life will be held at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 11am until 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. Info, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019