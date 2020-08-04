ELK GROVE VILLAGE - James P. Petri, 86, died July 23rd of natural causes. Born 1934 in Milwaukee, WI. He is survived by his brother, Fred Petri, sister, Louise Sikorski (James) wife Patti Petri, his children, Paul Petri (Kelley), Joanne Rebman (Dave), Dianne Beck (Asad), Jennifer Kuchta (Mark), Kevin Brda (Allison) and Sean Brda. His grandchildren, who he loved dearly: Colin, Madeline, Quinton, Matthew, Elizabeth, Evan, Tyler, Zack, Nicholas, Melony, Christopher, Sarah, Stiles, Shauna, Shannon, Kylie and Brittany. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Marcella Petri and brother, Charlie. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 8th from 4-8p.m. in the village council chambers at 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village.







