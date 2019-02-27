DES PLAINES - James R. "Jim" Christerson, 71, passed away on Feb. 24, 2019 in Park Ridge,IL. He was born on June 28, 1947 in Chicago, IL. Jim was a US Army Vietnam War Veteran and volunteered many years with stroke rehab patients, most recently the past 15 years at Alexian Brothers Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Marge. Loving father of Gail (Dave) Byker and Sandy (Jim) Lakeman. Dear grandfather of Shannon, Emily, Michelle, Maddy, Adam and Jamie. He was also the fond brother of Nancy and the late Tom also a beloved brother-in-law and uncle and great-uncle of many. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3-9pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect. Lying in state Saturday, 9am until time of Mass 10am at St. Stephen Protomartyr Church, 1280 Prospect Ave., Des Plaines. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to support stroke research at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Checks can be made out to Northwestern University and sent to Lauren Pedi, 420 E. Superior, Rubloff Bldg., 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 and are appreciated. Information, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary