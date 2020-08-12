1/1
JAMES R. HICKS
AURORA - James R. Hicks, a resident of Aurora, IL, formerly of Geneva, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL at the age of 69. He was born November 16, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, son of Lyle and Marilyn (Roehlk) Hicks. James was a graduate of Marmion Academy in Aurora, IL and is an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. James was a floor installer for his father's business, Hicks Floor Covering in Geneva IL. James was a member of the V.F.W. Post 1197 in Batavia. He met his wife, Vicki, in 1999 at the Batavia Bowling Alley (Batavia, IL) and were married on August 25th, 2011 at the V.F.W. James loved riding his motorcycles, the Green Bay Packers, watching "American Pickers" on the History Channel, solving a good puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" and drinking beer. James is survived by his loving wife, Vicki; son, Jimmy (Heather) Hicks of Park Hills, MO; brothers, Joel (Sharon) Hicks of Joliet and Lyle (Lisa) Hicks of Mt. Vernon; nephews, Byron (Tami) Hicks, Kyle Hicks and Ian (Annette) Hicks; niece, Kate (Jon) Casserilla; grandchildren, Kendall Hicks, Kendrick McComb, Viola and Emmett Ensalaco; stepdaughters, Shawna McComb and Nyssa (Christopher) Ensalaco; and many other loving family members and dear friends that meant the world to him. James was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, John Hicks. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Batavia VFW Post 1197, 645 S. River Street, Batavia, IL 60510.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
