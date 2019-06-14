Daily Herald Obituaries
|
JAMES R. MCLEAN

DES PLAINES - James R. McLean, age 80, passed away peacefully June 13, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Dorothy A. McLean, Arnesen for 58 years. Loving father of Scott (Sylvia), Robert (Edilia), Cindy (John) Kantor. Cherished grandfather of Bryan, Jason, Justin, and Kevin McLean, Alicia and Alexa Kantor. Dear brother of Richard (Nancy), Mary Francis (Ronald) Jezowit, David (the late Dell), and Thomas. Fond uncle of many. Jim was a Manager at Jewel Food for 35 years. Visitation Sunday, 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the , . Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 14, 2019
