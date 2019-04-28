Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
JAMES R. PATTERSON

PALATINE - James R. Patterson passed away on April 15th, 2019. Beloved husband of Myrna (nee Bierman) for 54 wonderful years. Adored father of William, Michael and Kevin (Shannon) Patterson. Dear grandfather of Alisia, Kale and Kira. Loving brother of William and Charles Patterson. Visitation 10 AM, May 7th, 2019, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, until time of memorial service at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Info, 847-359-8020 or visit James' memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
