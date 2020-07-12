1/
JAMES R. "JIM" RAWLS
PALATINE - James R. "Jim" Rawls, age 65, died peacefully on July 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Diane (nee DeVita) for 32 years; and devoted father to Brian (Emma van Noort) and Steven Rawls (Isabelle Fisher). Dear brother to the late Alan (Sharyn) Rawls, Joseph (Darlene) Rawls, Robert (Maureen) Rawls, and Mark (Laura) Rawls. Loving brother-in-law to John DeVita, Robert DeVita, and William M. (Jill) DeVita. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Beloved son of the late Frank and Wanda Rawls. Loving son-in-law to William A. and the late Margaret DeVita. Jim believed the most important achievement of his life was the family he and Diane created and the special bond they shared. He lived his faith in every aspect of his life. His gentleness, kindness and compassion extended not only to family and friends, but to anyone he encountered. For many years, he was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Alexius and volunteered at the Willow Creek Care Center distributing groceries to those in need. He was a respected IT Manager at Zurich for 37 years and had recently retired. Jim was an avid golfer and loved spending time on the course with his sons and friends. We are extremely grateful to our family and friends who provided immeasurable support throughout this journey. We are especially thankful to our nieces, Diana Iacova and Lisa Adams, who are oncology nurses and were his hospice nurses when Jim returned home. Funeral services will be held privately at St. Theresa Parish. Friends are invited to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery in Palatine on Tuesday, July 14 at 11:45AM for the interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.justgiving.com/lynchsyndromeinternational. For more information on arrangements, please call 847-359-8020.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Interment
11:45 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
