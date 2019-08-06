Daily Herald Obituaries
JAMES R. "JIM" ROBINSON

James R. "Jim" Robinson, 74, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the Winchester House in Libertyville. He was born April 24, 1945 in Chicago and had lived in Libertyville since 1953. He was a 1964 graduate of LHS, was a carpenter by trade and former Round Lake Building Inspector. Jim was a member of St. Lawrence Episcopal Church and an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, playing pool and shooting trap, skeet and sporting clays. Surviving are 2 children, Connie (Brian) McGrath and Mark Robinson; and dear friend, Cindy Krueger. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gladys Robinson. Private services are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville with interment at Lakeside Cemetery. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. 7
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
