James R. "Jim" Smith born Oct. 21, 1941, passed away Nov. 4, 2020. James was born on the southwest side of Chicago, IL. James was an Army Veteran and served his country proudly. He later moved to McHenry, IL, closer to his family. He worked at Sam's Club in Crystal Lake for many years. He recently was residing at Citadel Nursing Home in Skokie, IL. Jim passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Glenbrook Hospital after a short battle with Covid-19. He was in no pain and was comfortable. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander Smith and MaryAnn Smith (nee Ludwig); brother, Alexander Smith Sr.; sisters, Patricia Cox and Aline Osborn; and godson, James Cox. Jim is loved and missed by his two brothers, Robert G. Smith, (Iwona) and Jack L. Smith; his godson, Mark R. Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Jim enjoyed his recent years with many friends and his special friend, Nancy at the nursing home. James remains will be interred at the Veterans Abraham Lincoln Cemetery in Southern IL. Personal Note From Jim's Brother, Robert G. "Bobby" Smith: Jim I I became very close after my divorce. We talked everyday. What a great guy Jim was. Kind hearted, caring and always asking how everyone is. He will be especially miss by me! There will be a Virtual Memorial in the near future. Keep in touch with me and on Facebook, Robert G. Smith.







