James R. Stevens was born January 9, 1943, the son of Russell and Irene Stevens in St. Louis, Missouri. He passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lighthouse Point, Florida on April 2, 2020, at the age of 77. Jim is survived by the love of his life, Judy, his wife of 41 years. Loving father of Shannon (Butch) Gorski, and Kelly (Chad) Johnson, Charlie (Felicia) Schoenjohn, Chris Schoenjohn. Grandfather, "Be-Pa" of Baye, Lily, Ben, Maura, Megan, Liam, Max, Matt, Richard and Patrick. Brother to Robert (Jennie) Stevens and Brother-in-Law James (Carol) Kowall, Dave (Barbara) Kingdon. After growing up in the St. Louis area, Jim attended Elmhurst College where he double majored in Philosophy and Geography. He received his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis, and completed both programs in 4 years. Jim was a founding partner of Arbor Research and Trading in Barrington. His decades of experience in the financial markets made him one of the most respected technicians of fixed income investments. Jim and Judy were long-term residents of Barrington Hills. In recent years, they enjoyed spending time at their second home in Lighthouse Point, Florida. Jim relished time spent with his family and his beloved dog, Lulu. He was passionate about boats, cars, firearms, politics, and current events. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Barrington.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
