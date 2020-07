I knew Jim from our Einstein and Hanover Park days. He would give us rides on that red bike he had, a mongoose maybe? I thought he was the coolest! He was in school with my sister and always so fun and caring. I was fortunate to reconnect with him through Facebook and we went boating together on the chain. He also showed me the right way to eat crab legs :). A few years passed and my sister, my husband and I ran into Jim buying mini skeleton decorations for Halloween. He was so excited about how his decorating turned out he texted a pic! He was even more excited that he saw my sister after so many years and was so genuine. I will miss him! It’s shocking that he’s no longer with us. He touched so many lives. Your family is in my thoughts.

Sandy Gustafson

Friend