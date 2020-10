The first time I ever saw Jim was at my first library picnic a little more than 4 years ago. When I got there it was pouring. I was walking in and Jim was walking out with Analee holding the umbrella over her head. Whenever I saw Jim and Analee together I always thought that he treated her like a lady. Like the lady she is.

Analee and Jeff, I am so very sorry for your loss. May Jim Rest In Peace.

Kathy Richter