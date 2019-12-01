|
PALATINE - James R. "Ralph" Vencill, 92. Dear husband for 61 years of Mary, nee Pasquerette. Adored father of Linda (Ed) Steininger, Bob Vencill, and Vickie (Jeff) Campbell. Loving grandfather of Jimmy, Christopher, Mitchell, and Allie. Dear uncle of Susan Thompson. Friend to many. Visitation Thursday, December 5, 4 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's name may be made to . Funeral Information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019