Services
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
424 Forest Avenue
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
JAMES R. WARD


1921 - 2020
GLEN ELLYN - James R. Ward, 98, a resident of Glen Ellyn for 63 years, passed away on January 24, 2020. Jim is survived by his special friend, Jeannine Warkow of Winfield, Illinois. Additional survivors include two sons, Jeffrey Ward (Dr. Julie Bjoraker) of Dover, Minnesota and Dr. Robertson Ward (Diane) of Provo, Utah. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Caryn Ward Lantz (Charles) of Burnsville, Minnesota, Brandon Ward (Cielle) of Parker, Colorado, and Shane Ward (Carly) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and six great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by a much-loved extended family. Jim was also preceded in death by his parents; one stepbrother; and three stepsisters. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Leonard Memorial Home, 565 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 am at First United Methodist Church, 424 Forest Avenue, Glen Ellyn. Interment will be at the Sheridan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Medill School of Journalism, c/o Northwestern University, Alumni Relations and Development, 1201 Davis St., Evanston, Illinois 60208 or the Sheridan Historical Society Museum, 185 N. Robinson St., Sheridan, Illinois 60551. For enhanced obituary, visit www.leonardmemorialhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
