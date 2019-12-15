|
James Richard Bowden, 90, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully drinking his perfect Manhattan and watching Bonanza in his favorite chair. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn, nee Bott, and survived by daughters Cathryn Hills, Patricia (Jeff) Sode and Jacquelyn (Brad) Florer. He had six grandchildren, Matthew (Laura) Hills, Jill Augustin, James Hills, Daniel Florer, Sarah Florer, and Rachel (Andrew) Newbold. He was a great grandfather to Georgia Hills. After graduating from the American Academy of Art, Jim proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He turned his love for art into a lifelong career and continued to use his gift until his final day. If you wanted to find him on a Saturday morning, no need to look any further than the Mount Prospect Golf course. Jim's love for golf started early as a caddy (for Ben Hogan once) and ultimately he shot his age twice during his retirement. Of all the titles he held in his life, the three most dear were husband, dad and grandpa. He loved his family dearly. Jim found comfort and strength in his faith and was baptized in the hot tub in his backyard last summer. We miss him already and will love him forever. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019