SCHAUMBURG - Visitation and services for James Richard "Jim" Doherty of Schaumburg for 35 years, will be held at Friday, March 29, 2019 3:00p.m. until time of service 8:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Road), Streamwood/ Schaumburg. Following services, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. Jim is the beloved husband of nearly 30 years of Tracy nee Markowski; loving father of Rich and Kelly (fiance Mike Kosobucki) Doherty; doting grandfather of Kaylee; cherished son of Barbara and the late Richard Doherty; dear brother of the late Tim and Dave. Jim will also be missed by his dog Rocco and reunited with his other dogs, Sharlee, Cody and Kelsey. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019