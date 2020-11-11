Jim Nolan passed away at home on Nov. 05, 2020, age 88. He was born in Superior, WI but lived in Duluth, MN until 1978, when he moved to Palatine, IL. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth; sisters, Claudette Damkroeger, Susan Spicer; brother, David (Judy) Amotozio, and the late Judy Marshall. Brother-in-law of Marie Child; and fond uncle of many. He was a friend of golfers everywhere, particularly the PHGA in Palatine. Jim will be sadly missed and remembered by numerous friends worldwide. Services will be private.







