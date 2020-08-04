WHEATON - James Richard Whitmer, age 73, a lifelong resident of Wheaton, went peacefully to be with his Lord on Sunday, August 2, after an extensive battle with cancer. For Jim, a joyful spirit and a caring heart were high priorities. He was a man who loved God, served others and never met a stranger. Jim was student body president of Wheaton Community High School (1965). He graduated from Wheaton College with a BA in Communications. At Wheaton, Jim met the love of his life, Mary Louise West. They married in 1968, and became lifelong partners in business, ministry and raising a family. After college, Jim served in the US Army as a photo officer (first lieutenant) and was stationed in South Vietnam in 1971. Years later, he taught photography at the College of DuPage, and served as President of the Wheaton College Alumni Association and on the board of Koinonia House National Ministries. Jim developed a career as a self- employed, freelance photographer. Together, he and Mary built "Jim Whitmer Photography." They traveled the world as photojournalists and worked extensively in the editorial and advertising markets. Jim was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Wheaton (now Highpoint), and for a time served as the Youth Pastor. Jim was a loving husband to Mary for 52 years. He was extensively involved in the lives of his three sons, Rick, Steve and Jason, and adored his nine grandchildren. Jim cared deeply about others and left a legacy of respecting everyone always. He finished well and encouraged everyone to live "Onward and Upward." Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Louise West Whitmer (Wheaton, IL); his son, Richard (Lisa Hutchcraft) Whitmer, grandchildren, Jordan, Blake and Jenna, of Arkansas; son, Steve (Shannon Stith) Whitmer, grandchildren, Madison, Luke, Allison and Adam, of Wheaton, IL; and son, Jason (Courtney Brez) Whitmer, grandchildren, Jonathan and Cady, of Milton, GA; brother, Jerry (Jaye Forsberg) Whitmer, and sister, Patty Whitmer Kreuser (Redgie); his Uncle John and Aunt Donna Whitmer, Wheaton; and many nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Carolyn Whitmer. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 5, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Highpoint Church, 1310 N. Main St,, Wheaton, IL, and is open to the public. Memorial gifts may be directed to HowToLifeMovement.com
.