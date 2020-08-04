Dear Mary, I was so, so sorry to read this heartbreaking news. I truly feel honored to have known Jim.

I enjoyed every moment we worked together, collaborating with him was absolutely and always a pleasure for me. Very honestly, up to and including all the work I have done since, no other photographer has ever produced as fine a product as Jim always did. In my most stressful work situations, he always had something funny to say to make me laugh and assure me it would all work out, and he was right...it always did.

So much more than a colleague, he was a true and dear friend.

May God Bless you and your entire family, and comfort all of you with glorious memories.



Melinda Patelli

Coworker