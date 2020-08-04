1/1
JAMES RICHARD WHITMER
1947 - 2020
WHEATON - James Richard Whitmer, age 73, a lifelong resident of Wheaton, went peacefully to be with his Lord on Sunday, August 2, after an extensive battle with cancer. For Jim, a joyful spirit and a caring heart were high priorities. He was a man who loved God, served others and never met a stranger. Jim was student body president of Wheaton Community High School (1965). He graduated from Wheaton College with a BA in Communications. At Wheaton, Jim met the love of his life, Mary Louise West. They married in 1968, and became lifelong partners in business, ministry and raising a family. After college, Jim served in the US Army as a photo officer (first lieutenant) and was stationed in South Vietnam in 1971. Years later, he taught photography at the College of DuPage, and served as President of the Wheaton College Alumni Association and on the board of Koinonia House National Ministries. Jim developed a career as a self- employed, freelance photographer. Together, he and Mary built "Jim Whitmer Photography." They traveled the world as photojournalists and worked extensively in the editorial and advertising markets. Jim was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Wheaton (now Highpoint), and for a time served as the Youth Pastor. Jim was a loving husband to Mary for 52 years. He was extensively involved in the lives of his three sons, Rick, Steve and Jason, and adored his nine grandchildren. Jim cared deeply about others and left a legacy of respecting everyone always. He finished well and encouraged everyone to live "Onward and Upward." Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Louise West Whitmer (Wheaton, IL); his son, Richard (Lisa Hutchcraft) Whitmer, grandchildren, Jordan, Blake and Jenna, of Arkansas; son, Steve (Shannon Stith) Whitmer, grandchildren, Madison, Luke, Allison and Adam, of Wheaton, IL; and son, Jason (Courtney Brez) Whitmer, grandchildren, Jonathan and Cady, of Milton, GA; brother, Jerry (Jaye Forsberg) Whitmer, and sister, Patty Whitmer Kreuser (Redgie); his Uncle John and Aunt Donna Whitmer, Wheaton; and many nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Carolyn Whitmer. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 5, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Highpoint Church, 1310 N. Main St,, Wheaton, IL, and is open to the public. Memorial gifts may be directed to HowToLifeMovement.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Highpoint Church
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Highpoint Church
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
Jim and I and Gordon Baker were very close friends in grade school. I moved to Wheaton from Chicago when I was in the first grade. Our families were active together in First Baptist Church and even lived just a block apart for a while. It was good to read about his life and the impact he has made. I treasure the memories of our grade school years.
Jerry Heslinga
Friend
August 3, 2020
Will miss this giant and creative man of God. Prayers will be offered for your comfort and peace!
Pastor Keith Deyo
Coworker
August 3, 2020
What fond memories I have of being in the youth group at First Baptist with Jim. His love for people was clearly evident. And then how blessed I was to recently reconnect with Jim and Mary at Highpoint. Again, their caring spirits were on display week-by-week. My heart goes out to you, Mary. I pray you will experience God's peace that passes understanding. Heaven seems sweeter than ever!
Joan Killam Winchell Hill
Friend
August 3, 2020
I remember him when I was a young girl playing under the steps of your home. I know he will be missed by all. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. With love, Susanne (Nolan) Walker
Susanne Walker RN
Family
August 3, 2020
Jim was always quick to respond to any need . I remember him covering some of my soccer games at Wheaton College. We will miss your pleasant smile and friendly persona. Much too young to see Jesus but He wanted you home.
Joe Bean
Friend
August 3, 2020
Our condolences to Mary and the family at this time. May God be an ever present comforter and help the days to come I pray in Jesus name amen.

I would like to share that I have good memories of Jim. Jim made a difference at RTO he made me feel welcome. He had some great thoughts he'd share that made me reflect. Jim will be missed it will not be the same without him. I am thankful for his kindness to my family and I.

Sincerely,
Elizabeth Trosper
Elizabeth Trosper
Friend
August 3, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Mary, the boys and grandkids; particularly to my colleague Steve and all of his work through the years at Outreach. May God's peace surround all of you.
Bill & Lynn Goslng
Friend
August 3, 2020
Jim was an exceptional man and a great example of how to live out the Christian faith. His love for Christ permeated every part of his life and relationships. He will be missed.
Barry Werner
Friend
August 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Noma Johns
August 3, 2020
During the late 70's I attended the high school youth group run by Jim and Mary Lou. They were such fun and loving leaders. Jim was a true man of god and I had such great respect for him. THOP holds many memories for me. Mary Lou, my prayers are with you and your family. Nina Macmillan (Jones)
Nina Macmillan
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
The loss of Jim leaves a big hole in our hearts. We did a great deal of things together, dining , bible studies, tennis, our kids activities, photoshoots, church activities, and just plain fellowshipping.
The memories we share will gladden our hearts but the void will take a while to fill I’m sure.
Praise God for family and friends that can comfort you in the days ahead.
May God envelop with his never ending love and peace. We grieve with you.
With our deepest love,
Maurie and Corlyn
Maurie/Corlyn Deming
Friend
August 3, 2020
Have you ever known somebody who could always put a smile on your face? Who could make you feel wanted, loved and accepted? Somebody who always had time for Somebody else? A person that you "looked forward" to seeing every week, because you knew you would automatically feel lifted up in his presence? THAT WAS JIM... TO ME.
Stephan
Friend
August 3, 2020
He was a compassionate and caring person.. He loved the Lord with deep passion and people with the same
Marilyn Kitchell
Friend
August 3, 2020
Mary my heart goes out to you and family. I called you that morning to make arrangements to see Jim with Pablo and Nikko. Then later received the text that him moved to heaven. We and all who have met you and Jim were blessed. We love you all so much. It is a great loss for all of us and a great gain for heaven. Remember you were left with your beautiful family and great loving memories of your life with Jim.
Know we love you and we’re here for you.
Pablo and Gloria
Nikko felt bad that we didn’t get to be with him before his departure. We’ll see him in heaven.
Pablo and Gloria Araujo
Friend
August 3, 2020
Mary Lou, My deepest sympathy to you at the loss of your husband. So thrilled we are all "just a passing thru", only to be reunited again. May God's comfort dry your tears during this painful time. Much love.
Ruth Carter
Classmate
August 3, 2020
Dear Mary, I was so, so sorry to read this heartbreaking news. I truly feel honored to have known Jim.
I enjoyed every moment we worked together, collaborating with him was absolutely and always a pleasure for me. Very honestly, up to and including all the work I have done since, no other photographer has ever produced as fine a product as Jim always did. In my most stressful work situations, he always had something funny to say to make me laugh and assure me it would all work out, and he was right...it always did.
So much more than a colleague, he was a true and dear friend.
May God Bless you and your entire family, and comfort all of you with glorious memories.
Melinda Patelli
Coworker
August 2, 2020
Dear Mary, I cried when I saw Jim's picture on the death notice. My first thought was, " I better tell Scott," Then I thought of another photographer friend who referred to the "Big photo shoot in the sky." They are together, with Jesus and and all of our loved ones who have gone before us. I have had such an admiration for you and Jim and your family and for the wonderful work that you did together. Jim was such a wonderful mentor and example to Scott. Thank you. Love to you and your dear family, Ruth Gibson


Ruth Gibson
Friend
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
