ELGIN - James Robert Chaltin, 86, died August 11, 2019. James was the beloved husband of the late Jacquelyn; loving father of Kimberly (Rudy) Gebala and David (Marybeth) Chaltin; proud grandfather of Lindsay and Casey Gebala, Matt, Megan and Katie Chaltin; cherished brother of the late Henry, Arthur and Richard. James was an Army veteran, he loved his family and friends, and enjoyed oil painting. James had worked for Commonwealth Edison for 37 years. Memorial visitation Friday, August 16, 3:00pm - 9:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Inurnment Saturday, 11:00am at Chapel Hill Gardens West. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019