James Robert Lanphier, age 71. Son of the late Edmund Paul and Marcella (nee Dodd) Lanphier. Beloved father of Joel Lanphier (Jodette Janowiak), Colette Lanphier (Erik Connolly) and Matthew Lanphier. Brother of E. Paul Lanphier and the late Mary Susan Zumpano and Patricia McLaughlin. Proud 'Papa 2' of Jacques Lanphier and Logan & Reese Connolly. Dear friend of the late Cheryl Lombardo. Cherished uncle, cousin and member of the Seven Lakes Golf & Tennis Community in Fort Myers, FL. Celebration of Life to be held at Itasca Country Club on Sunday, March 17th from 2-5pm.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2019