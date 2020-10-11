1/
JAMES ROBERT "JIM" WEIRICH
James Robert "Jim" Weirich died from complications related to Lymphoma on October 7, 2020. He was born Dec. 25, 1979 in Lombard, IL to Warren and Lesley Weirich. Jim is preceded in death by his father, Warren; his maternal grandparents, Howard and Lillian Ruppel; and his paternal grandparents, Robert and Alice Weirich. He is survived by his mother, Lesley; daughter, Katrina; siblings, David (Tami), Stephen, Alice; aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews; and special friend, Melanie. Jim served in the US Army from 1997 to 2001 at Fort Hood in Killeen, TX. Services limited to immediate family. Memorials preferred to Hospice, Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, Voluntary Service (135), 5000 South 5th Avenue, Hines, IL 60141 or Lymphoma Research Foundation. Arrangements handled by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
