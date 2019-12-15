|
James T. Ryan, 85, of Inverness and Arlington Heights at rest on December 6, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Carol and her daughter Darlene. Loving father of Kelly, Kerry, Katy. Cherished Former Mayor of grandfather of Patrick, Arlington Heights & Maxwell, Morgan, Cook County Judge Timothy and Jacob. Dear brother of Raymond and Dennis (deceased). Loving sister-in-laws, Brenda F. and Joyce Sanders; nieces, Brenda G. Sanders, Debbie Koniewicz (husband Dan), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Dear friend to many. Born 1934, Yonkers, NY, son of James Sr. and Catherine Ryan, Jim's mother Catherine instilled a hard work ethic and a love of learning that never left Jim. Graduate of University of Wisconsin (Law), proud alumni of Lafayette College (Engineering), Marquette University (MBA), and University of Reno (Judicial Studies). Jim began his career as a patent attorney, later a partner at Greenberger, Krause, & Jacobs, and Ryan & Nelson Law Firms. Dedicated public servant for 40+ years, Jim was Mayor of Arlington Heights 1975-89, and Cook County Judge (elected) 1996-2004. Author of "Ten Ways to Keep a City Honest", on the Urban Economics Committee of the US Conference of Mayors 1977-79, President of Illinois Municipal League, and on the Board of Directors for the National League of Cities. Jim was a dynamic driving force in Arlington Heights bringing Lake Michigan water to the community, expanding the development of downtown Arlington with affordable senior housing, instrumental in the redevelopment of the Arlington International Racecourse, expansion of the Lutheran Village, development of Lake Arlington and Nike site, expansion of Arlington Heights library, historical society, and a village youth center. President and member of Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce and long standing member of the Arlington Heights Rotary Club. Jim's service was commemorated with the dedication of 'Ryan Plaza' downtown train station in the village of Arlington Heights. Jim often expressed that his accomplishments would not have been possible without the support of his wife, Carol, who was also his best friend, political and PR advisor, as well as the many friends, volunteers, trustees and community leaders. Jim was a consummate learner and had an unmatched wit to his last days. His family describes him as dynamic, intelligent, well-informed, witty, visionary, and charismatic. Jim loved to talk careers, football and politics with his friends and family, always encouraging his children and grandchildren to strive to be their best. We love you and thank you for all you taught us. A celebration of Jim's life will take place in Spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights, the , the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019