WAUCONDA - James S. "Jim" Mann, 76, unexpectedly passed away May 9, 2020, at home. He was born to the late Kenneth and Vera (nee Goodwin) Mann September 18, 1943, in Chicago. Jim had a long and successful, 40-year career as a heavy equipment operator with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. He was a Shriner and Master Mason, as well as a past Grand Master of the Rising Sun Lodge #115, Grayslake. He was an adept downhill skier, serving as a certified ski patroller at local venues, and a talented Country-Western dancer. During his retirement, Jim became an accomplished shooter and was an active member of Northbrook Sports Club, winning awards for sporting clays and teaching the sport to his children and others. Jim will always be loved and greatly missed by his children, Jennifer Mann and Jason Mann, as well as his extensive network of wonderful friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by infant daughter, Sherry Mann. A celebration of Jim's life will be announced for a future date. For service updates, please call Jim's cell phone. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020