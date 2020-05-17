Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES S. "JIM" MANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES S. "JIM" MANN Obituary
WAUCONDA - James S. "Jim" Mann, 76, unexpectedly passed away May 9, 2020, at home. He was born to the late Kenneth and Vera (nee Goodwin) Mann September 18, 1943, in Chicago. Jim had a long and successful, 40-year career as a heavy equipment operator with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. He was a Shriner and Master Mason, as well as a past Grand Master of the Rising Sun Lodge #115, Grayslake. He was an adept downhill skier, serving as a certified ski patroller at local venues, and a talented Country-Western dancer. During his retirement, Jim became an accomplished shooter and was an active member of Northbrook Sports Club, winning awards for sporting clays and teaching the sport to his children and others. Jim will always be loved and greatly missed by his children, Jennifer Mann and Jason Mann, as well as his extensive network of wonderful friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by infant daughter, Sherry Mann. A celebration of Jim's life will be announced for a future date. For service updates, please call Jim's cell phone. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -