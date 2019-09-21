Daily Herald Obituaries
|
JAMES "JIM" STOLLFUS


1969 - 2019
JAMES "JIM" STOLLFUS Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - James "Jim" Stollfus, 50, died September 19, 2019. He was born March 25, 1969 in Chicago to Alan and Sara Stollfus. Jim was the husband of Dina (nee Kaczmar); father of Jillian, Julianna and Jack Stollfus; and brother of Nancy (Gus) Johnson, Judy Millies, Carol Tonner. Visitation Sunday 1 pm until time of memorial service 4 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
