ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - James T. Andersen, 88, born on November 21, 1932, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020, at Church Creek Senior Living Center. Jim was the beloved husband of Carol, who passed away in 2019. Jim is survived by his children, Donald (Lin) Andersen, Donna (Sid) Smith, Laura (Charles) Burton, Tom (Tom Illari) Andersen, and Tim Andersen. Cherished grandfather of Melissa (Chris) Ploog, Sarah (Sam) Kraegel, Michelle Burton, Ryan (Sandy) Smith, Amanda, Kristina, Jennifer, Emily, and Rachel Andersen. Great-grandfather of Jack, Lily, Summer, Kayla, Holden, William, and Quinn. Also survived by two brothers, Alan and Scott, and two sisters, Lynn and Karen. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Jeanne and Susan. Jim retired from Commonwealth Edison after 30 years of service and enjoyed his winters in Ellenton, Florida. He was passionate about his screen and window business, Andersen Fix It. The family would like to thank Church Creek Memory Care for their care and compassion during Jim's final days. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.