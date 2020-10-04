1/1
JAMES TAYLOR BUTTLES
James Taylor Buttles, formerly of Cloverdale, Ill., and Carol Stream, Ill., died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at age 67, in Madison, Wis. Jim is survived by his wife, Michelle Murray Buttles; daughter, Stacia (Jeff) Bartovics and nine grandchildren; his son, Keith (Missy) Murray; mother, Jean Buttles; sister, Diane Chaffee; and brother, John Weston (Linda) Buttles. He was preceded in death by his infant grandson, Marion James Bartovics. Thanks be to God for this wonderful man. Loved by many. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers a donation be made in Jim Buttles' honor for the Pheasant Branch Conservancy at www.pheasantbranch.org/memorial. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
